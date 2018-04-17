Pine River Man Charged in Connection With Perham Double Murder

21–year–old William Hillman of Pine River was taken into custody for the second degree murder of both victims

PERHAM, Minn. — Police received a phone call at 5:30 this morning about an assault in rural Perham.

But when they arrived at the home, they discovered two bodies.

“We’re a rural community. We’re close knit. We work together and play together and for this to happen, it’s unreal. You don’t think of this at all.”

21–year–old William Hillman of Pine River was taken into custody for the second degree murder of both victims.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office will release their names when a positive ID is made.

Three family members of the two victims were working on Briard’s dairy farm this morning when they got the news.

“Ma called me up and said there’s two deputies in the yard. We’ve been here 27 years and probably once before a deputy drove in our yard ever. He fell to his knees and he was crying,” said Forrest Briard, who knew the two victims.

Briard says it was a moment he will never forget.

“Deputies were here for about a half hour trying to calm the family down. That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” Briard said.

He says part of the reason he’ll always remember that moment is because the victims’ family was very close with one another.

“They did everything and they stuck together and in a way, I envy that,” Briard said.

One of the family members has also proven to be one of Briard’s exceptional employees, even becoming someone he would entrust with his life.

“He started working for us part time for the last eight, nine years ago. He’s a very faithful guy. He’s been here six days a week, 3:30 a.m. Six days a week. It’s unreal. I’d count my life on him,” Briard said.

No details have been released about the cause of death for both victims.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota BCA are taking over the investigation.