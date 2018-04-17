Cheney Middle School Students Host Annual Blood Drive

United Blood Services partnered with the students to gather a full roster of 18 donors

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Cheney Middle School in West Fargo held its annual blood drive Tuesday afternoon.

United Blood Services partnered with the students. Together they gathered a full roster of 18 donors.

Mary Anderson, the blood drive coordinator and an 8th grade teacher at Cheney Middle School says each donor will save about three lives by donating. In addition to helping more than 50 North Dakotan’s, Anderson also says the blood drive is teaching her students about leadership.

“I want to give opportunities for my students to take on some leadership and also promote some positive support to our community,” Anderson said. “They meet with various classes to give them information about how important it is to donate blood. They make posters and I also had students calling donors.”

Cheney Middle School holds two blood drives each year. The first is held in the fall, the second in the spring.