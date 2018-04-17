Randklev Nets A Pair of Goals in Force’s Game One Win

Force lead series 1-0

FARGO, N.D. — Carter Randklev had no problem scoring goals as a member of the Moorhead Spuds high school hockey team this season. On Tuesday night, he had no trouble scoring goals as a member of the Fargo Force.

The Force took game one of the best-of-three first round series with the Tri-City Storm 5-1.

Carter Randklev netted two goals and had an assist in the victory. A.J. Drobot and Robbie Stucker each had a goal and an assist. The Force lead the series 1-0. Puck drop for game two on Wednesday is set for 7:10 p.m. at Scheels Arena.