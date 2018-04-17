Two Under Arrest In Connection With West Fargo Car Theft

The vehicle was later stopped about 5 miles south of Alice, North Dakota where one person was taken into custody.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people are being detained by authorities in connection with a vehicle theft in Cass County early Tuesday.

A second person had left the scene and deputies both Cass and Ransom Counties and the state patrol spent much of the morning searching for the supect..

As a precaution, a CodeRed alert was sent out to people living in the area to be on the look-out for that person.

Cass County Sheriff Sgt. Tim Briggeman, says the vehicle had been stolen from a West Fargo business.

The owners used GPS tracking to locate the vehicle and Ransom County deputies stopped the vehicle near the county line and detained on person.

A second person had fled the area on foot.

The suspect gave himself up several hours later without incident. Charges are pending further investigation.

Ransom County deputies responded because the vehicle was on state Highway 46 in the Enderlin area, near the county line