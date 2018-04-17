Charges Filed In Double Homicide in Rural Perham

Joe Radske,

**UPDATE**

PERHAM, MN — 21 year old William Lynn Hillman is charged in the death of two individuals in rural Perham, MN.

Hillman, of Pine River, is in custody on 2 charges of 2nd degree homicide.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office says victim information will be released by the medical examiner after positive identification has been made.

PERHAM, MN — The Otter Tail County Sheriff is on the scene of a double homicide.

In a release from the Sheriff’s Department they say around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning they responded to an assault call at a home in rural Perham, MN.

When deputies arrived they found two victims deceased at the scene.

A suspect was located and taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 

 

