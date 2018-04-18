Court Dismisses Lawsuits Brought Against Cass County Jail By Four Inmates

FARGO, N.D. — Lawsuits filed by four inmates of the Cass County Jail, demanding hundreds of millions of dollars, have been dismissed in District Court.

In the first case filed in 2016, three inmates had accused several staff members of intentionally and secretly serving pork after they had notified the jail of religious restrictions.

The jail had actually modified the menu and recipes to eliminate all pork products from the inmate diet in 2015.

The second case was filed by an inmate this past fall with the same claims.

Jail officials say they respect the religious rights of all inmates and are pleased these lawsuits have been dismissed.