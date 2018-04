Driving Ranges To Open Friday At The Meadows And Village Green

Courses Open For The Season on Sunday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Here’s some good news for those itching to get back on the golf courses.

The Meadows and Village Green Public Golf Courses will open their Driving Ranges on Friday morning at 10.

Both Moorhead courses will officially open for the season on Sunday morning at 10.

Cart use will depend on the weather.

Fargo Park District plans to announce opening dates soon for its 5 public golf courses.