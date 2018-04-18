Herberger’s Stores Will Be Liquidated

Parent company Bon Ton is going out of business

FARGO, N.D. — If you regularly shop at Herberger’s, you may have to find a new store to go to in a few months.

Its parent company Bon Ton has declared bankruptcy and will liquidate all of its stores.

Bon Ton owns over 260 stores across the country, including Bergner’s, Boston Store, Younkers.

Herberger’s has locations across North Dakota and Minnesota, including Fargo, Moorhead, Fergus Falls, and Alexandria.

“We were hoping they would find a way to avoid liquidation, we would restructure, maybe find a buyer, and those things were on the table, and didn’t pan out,” said Chris Heaton, the senior vice president of property management at West Acres Mall.

The Herberger’s at West Acres Mall is owned by a third party developer, which will ultimately decide what the property’s next tenant will be.

“We’ll work with them to try to tenant the space, what works best for them, what works best for us, and what works best for Fargo,” Heaton said.

Shoppers say the convenience, selection, and prices all play into their decision to shop at Herberger’s.

“It has everything. It has makeup for cheaper pricing than going to Sephora or something. They have really good skincare here,” said Erica Christianson, a regular shopper.

“I love that it’s my go–to store, anything I need. I can always just find about anything there. I’ve always loved their shoes,” said Jo Larson, another shopper.

Shoppers say they’re disappointed the store will be closing.

“Everybody rightly so looks at this as a sad day. These things aren’t easy to go through. We also look at it as an opportunity,” Heaton said.

The timeline for liquidating hasn’t been established yet, but shoppers say they’ll have to change their shopping patterns.

“Probably have to spend more money on makeup,” Christianson said.

West Acres Mall is six weeks away from opening Best Buy. It’s moving from its current location to the former Sears wing.