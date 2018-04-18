Herberger’s In West Acres Mall To Close

FARGO, ND — Bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc (BONTQ.PK) said on Tuesday it received a winning bid from a joint venture, including Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group, to wind down its operations.

The joint venture will acquire the inventory and certain other assets of the company, Bon-Ton said in a statement.

“While we are disappointed by this outcome and tried very hard to identify bidders interested in operating the business as a going concern, we are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder,” Chief Executive Bill Tracy said.

Bon-Ton is the parent company of other chain stores, including Herberger’s.

Chris Heaton, the Senior Vice President of Property Management at West Acres Mall in Fargo, says the Herberger’s in the mall will be one of the stores closing.

In a press release Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. says stores will remain open throughout the store closing sales, and they expect more details on liquidation plans and going out of business sales following the approval from the Bankruptcy Court.