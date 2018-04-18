Identities of Double Homicide Victims Near Perham Are Released

GoFundMe Account Has Been Started To Help With Funeral Expenses For Mother And Son
TJ Nelson,

PERHAM, Minn. — Otter Tail County authorities have identified the two victims of a double homicide early Tuesday near Perham.

They are 21-year-old Dalton Mcfadzen and his mom 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen.

The deaths have been ruled homicidal violence.

The suspect in the deaths, 21-year-old William Hillman of Pine River, Minnesota, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning in Fergus Falls.

Deputies responded to the Mcfadzen home early Tuesday on a reported assault and found two bodies.

A neighbor says Hillman showed up at his house shortly before 5:30 a.m. and said he had done something terrible and asked him to call police.

Hillman was arrested on two counts of 2nd degree murder.

A motive for the killings has not been released.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family with funeral costs.

Find a link here.

Related Post

Man Wanted In Connection With Crookston Death In C...
Sharing Tips in Minnesota Now Just an Option
Homeowner Arrested for Arson in Ottertail Fire
Breckenridge Teen Makes Plea for Hatchet Attack on...

You Might Like

New Court Date Set for Former Priest Fernando Sayasaya

  FARGO, N.D. -- Fernando Sayasaya, the former Fargo Catholic priest accused of molesting two underage boys, made his second appearance in court this morning. During a hearing in Cass County court in Fargo, Sayasaya's attorney asked for more time. The…

Identities of Double Homicide Victims Near Perham Are Released

PERHAM, Minn. -- Otter Tail County authorities have identified the two victims of a double homicide early Tuesday near Perham. They are 21-year-old Dalton Mcfadzen and his mom 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen. The deaths have been ruled homicidal violence. The suspect…

Herberger's In West Acres Mall To Close

FARGO, ND -- Bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc (BONTQ.PK) said on Tuesday it received a winning bid from a joint venture, including Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group, to wind down its operations. The joint venture will…