Jeremiah’s Program Holds Annual “Generation Builders” Luncheon

Jeremiah's Program helps single mothers in poverty

FARGO, N.D. — Jeremiah’s Program held its “Generation Builders” luncheon to highlight the progress since the opening of its new campus.

Jeremiah’s Program helps single mothers in poverty by preparing them for the workplace and readying their children for school.

Its new campus opened four months ago. It includes 20 apartments and an on–site child development center.

One of the mothers who lives in the new campus was a keynote speaker for the luncheon.

“They’ve done everything. They’ve given me a safe place to put [my son] Sebastian in daycare so I can go to work, go to school and not have to worry about it. They provided life skills classes; the empowerment classes that we took before were fantastic. Just the support of the staff and all the moms that also live there. They’re some of the strongest women I know,” said Lydia Gregersen, a Jeremiah Program mother.

This is the fourth year that Jeremiah’s Program has held the “Generation Builders” luncheon.