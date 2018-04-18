Kensal, ND – Town of the Week 4-17-18

You Might Like
New Court Date Set for Former Priest Fernando Sayasaya
FARGO, N.D. -- Fernando Sayasaya, the former Fargo Catholic priest accused of molesting two underage boys, made his second appearance in court this morning. During a hearing in Cass County court in Fargo, Sayasaya's attorney asked for more time. The…
Identities of Double Homicide Victims Near Perham Are Released
PERHAM, Minn. -- Otter Tail County authorities have identified the two victims of a double homicide early Tuesday near Perham. They are 21-year-old Dalton Mcfadzen and his mom 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen. The deaths have been ruled homicidal violence. The suspect…
Herberger's In West Acres Mall To Close
FARGO, ND -- Bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc (BONTQ.PK) said on Tuesday it received a winning bid from a joint venture, including Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group, to wind down its operations. The joint venture will…