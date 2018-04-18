LIVE: Help HERO Supply Medical Supplies For People In Need

14th Annual HERO Bash Fundraiser This Week

Brent Brandt, the Development Coordinator for HERO, joins Adam to talk about the 14th annual HERO Bash.

It’s set for Friday, April 20th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott on 42nd St. S. in Fargo.

HERO recycles medical equipment for people in need, often giving supplies away.

The group also supplies equipment for mission trips around the world.

HERO has a store at 5012 53rd St S. in Fargo where anyone can shop for used medical supplies.

The HERO Bash will feature food, music and auctions.

You can find information about tickets by clicking here.