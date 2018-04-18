“Meowmaste” Brings Together Cats and Yoga in West Fargo

All of the cats that accompanied the yoga participants came from the Homeward Animal Shelter

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking for a positive yoga experience, then why don’t you try to relax with some cats by your side?

Homeward Animal Shelter and Healing Touch Chiropractic celebrate the one–year anniversary of “Meowmaste”, which helps people find their Zen with the help of their feline friends.

Several cats prowled around the yoga studio to provide several types of energy to help ease stress relief and strengthen your overall well–being.

“It’s so much fun. We have different personalities of cats in every class that we have, from playful ones to ones that want to be lazy and lay on people’s mats, it’s really fun to see what happens during the classes,” said Heather Klefstad, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager of the Homeward Animal Shelter.

All of the cats are available for adoption at Homeward Animal Shelter in North Fargo.