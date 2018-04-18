Three Arrested In Connection With Garage Burglaries

This morning at approximately 3:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 20 St. N. for a garage burglary in progress.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say they arrested three individuals earl this morning in connection with a garage burglary.

This morning at approximately 3:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 20 St. N. for a garage burglary in progress.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter and started a K9 track.

During the track a vehicle fled the area and disobeyed commands by officers to stop.

The vehicle was located nearby where three suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was taken into custody at the vehicle and two others fled towards the New Life Center.

Officers collapsed the perimeter to encircle the New Life Center and another K9 track was started.

K9 Falco tracked directly to a dumpster where the two remaining suspects were taken into custody.

Rachel Rae Macmillan, 20 years old, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Christopher Steven Langner, 27 years old, was arrested for burglary, refusing to halt, and two open warrants.

Morgan Marie Thompson, 20 years old, was arrested for refusing to halt.

Related Post

KVRR Exclusive: Meet The Man Who Got Fargo Police...
Slamabama Releases New Song in Honor of Fallen Off...
Suspect Shot By Fargo Police Is Charged With Two F...
Fargo’s Deputy Chief Removes His Name for Co...

You Might Like

New Court Date Set for Former Priest Fernando Sayasaya

  FARGO, N.D. -- Fernando Sayasaya, the former Fargo Catholic priest accused of molesting two underage boys, made his second appearance in court this morning. During a hearing in Cass County court in Fargo, Sayasaya's attorney asked for more time. The…

Identities of Double Homicide Victims Near Perham Are Released

PERHAM, Minn. -- Otter Tail County authorities have identified the two victims of a double homicide early Tuesday near Perham. They are 21-year-old Dalton Mcfadzen and his mom 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen. The deaths have been ruled homicidal violence. The suspect…

Herberger's In West Acres Mall To Close

FARGO, ND -- Bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc (BONTQ.PK) said on Tuesday it received a winning bid from a joint venture, including Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group, to wind down its operations. The joint venture will…