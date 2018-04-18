Three Arrested In Connection With Garage Burglaries

This morning at approximately 3:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 20 St. N. for a garage burglary in progress.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say they arrested three individuals earl this morning in connection with a garage burglary.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter and started a K9 track.

During the track a vehicle fled the area and disobeyed commands by officers to stop.

The vehicle was located nearby where three suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was taken into custody at the vehicle and two others fled towards the New Life Center.

Officers collapsed the perimeter to encircle the New Life Center and another K9 track was started.

K9 Falco tracked directly to a dumpster where the two remaining suspects were taken into custody.