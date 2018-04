Two Arrested After Drug Trafficking Investigation In Becker County

Authorities seized almost a pound of suspected heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — Another massive drug trafficking investigation has resulted in two more arrests in Becker County.

45-year-old Dawn Kier of Mahnomen and 34-year-old Craig Jackson of Ogema are being held on possession of controlled substance charges.

Authorities seized almost a pound of suspected heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl and $20,000 in cash.

They say more arrests are anticipated.