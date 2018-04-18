USHL: Fargo Sweeps Tri-City and Advances to Western Conference Semifinal

The Force swept the Storm in two games winning game one 5-1 and game two 3-0

FARGO, ND (FARGO FORCE)– The Fargo Force defeated the Tri-City Storm in a best of three series to move onto the Western Conference Semifinal versus the Omaha Lancers beginning on Saturday in Omaha. The Force swept the Storm in two games winning game one 5-1 and game two 3-0. Both games were played in Fargo at Scheels Arena.

The Force went 4-0-1 against the Lancers in the 2017-18 regular season. Fargo outscored Omaha 24-6 in their four wins, with the only loss coming in a shoot-out in the end of December. Omaha finished the regular season in second place just two points ahead of Fargo in the standings to garner their first round bye.

The schedule for the Western Conference Semifinal series is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, April 21 @ Ralston Arena 1:05 PM

Game 2: Sunday, April 22 @ Ralston Arena 5:05 PM

Game 3: Tuesday, April 24 @ Scheels Arena 7:05 PM

Game 4 *if necessary*: Wednesday, April 25 @ Scheels Arena 7:05 PM

Game 5 *if necessary*: Friday, April 27 @ Ralston Arena 7:05 PM