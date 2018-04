Walhalla Man Killed After Rolling His Pickup In Pembina County

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. — A 53-year-old Walhalla man is dead tonight after rolling his pickup on Pembina County Road 1.

The highway patrol says the crash happened around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

The man overcorrected on a curve, lost control and was thrown.

The vehicle caught fire and burned.

The man was taken to the hospital in Pembina where he died.

His name has not yet been released.