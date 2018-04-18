Women’s Golf: NDSU Continues Shattering Records Heading into the Summit League Championship

NDSU women's golf claimed its fourth team title of the season at the Kansas City Intercollegiate Championship

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU women’s golf claimed its fourth team title of the season at the Kansas City Intercollegiate Championship last week. Four team titles is the second-most in Bison history, just one behind the record set during the 2012-2013 season.

NDSU also carded a 36-hole program low in Missouri after scoring a 20-over par, 596 as a team. Head coach Matt Johnson says he expects his squad to continue shattering both team and individual records as the Summit League tournament approaches.

“Every year I seem to tell the team that you can be the best team we’ve ever had and this team is the best team we’ve ever had, so that’s pretty fun with all the depth from the freshman on up to the seniors,” Johnson said. “When it’s all said and done there will be a lot of new records in the book.”

Because of the Bison’s consistent success this season, senior Natalie Roth says she enters each tournament with a high level of confidence.

“It’s been the best senior year because I truly believe going into every tournament that we have the opportunity to win,” Roth said. “We believe in each other and we have the depth to do it.”

The Summit League Championship is coming up April 22nd-April 24th at the ArborLinks Golf Club in Nebraska.