Becker County Drug Bust

45-year old Dawn Kier, of Mahnomen, and 34-year old Craig Jackson, of Ogema, are each charged with two count counts of a controlled substance.

BECKER COUNTY, MINN. – A drug bust in Becker County has led to two arrests. Sheriff Todd Glander says the arrests turned up heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl along with about $20,000 in cash.

45-year old Dawn Kier, of Mahnomen, and 34-year old Craig Jackson, of Ogema, are each charged with two count counts of a controlled substance.

The arrests are the result of a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the area. Glander says more arrests are expected.