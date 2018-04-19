Charges Filed In Double Homicide in Perham

Hillman is charged in the deaths of Denise McFadzen, 42, and her 21 year old son Dalton McFadzen.

Otter Tail County, MN — William Hillman, charged in the murders of a mother and son, said he blacked out and didn’t remember what happened.

A criminal complaint revealed that Hillman beat the pair with a pipe wrench.

Hillman has a history of mental illness.

His attorney asked that he be sent back to St. Peter Regional Treatment center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Bail was set at $2 million dollars.

Tuesday afternoon Hillman was arrested at the home of a neighbor in rural Frazee after telling the man he had done something bad.

Denise McFadzen was found outside the mobile home.

The body of Dalton McFadzen was discovered in a bed.

Investigators believe Hillman had been living with the McFadzen family.