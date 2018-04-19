Crews battle West Fargo house fire

WEST FARGO, ND – Firefighters have extinguished flames that broke out at a home on the 500 block of 22nd Street East around 6:30 Thursday night.

The wind spread the blaze to two other homes. West Fargo firefighters were able to put the fire out in the homes next to the house where the blaze started around 7:15.

“We’ve got the house to the North and the house to the South cleared. We know that there are no more damage to those homes. So, right now we’re rotating our crews back out to rehab. We’re going back in and start overhauling to make sure all of the pockets of fire are out,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.

Authorities say no one was hurt, and a cause is under investigation.