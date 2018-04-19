Father Charged In Death of Three Year Old

Tracy Norman Brant, 35, of 200 Park Avenue in Breckenridge is charged with one count of felony murder, three counts of third degree assault and two counts of malicious punishment of a child.

BRECKENRIDGE, MN — Criminal Charges are filed against the father of a 3-year-old Winter Barker, a Breckenridge boy who was found dead on April 10, 2018.

Brant has been in custody at the Wilkin County Jail since last week on an unrelated arrest warrant.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Authorities responded to an emergency call of a child not breathing at the Manor Apartments on Tuesday. First responders used CPR which was not successful.