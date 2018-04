Fugitive Lois Riess arrested in Texas

SOUTH PADRE, TX (KMSP) – Fugitive Lois Riess was arrested Thursday evening in South Padre Island, Texas, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service, ending a nearly month-long manhunt for the Minnesota woman.

She is believed to have killed her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie last month. Authorities have also connected her to the murder of Pamela Hutchinson, 59, in Fort Myers last week, saying Riess was seen on surveillance video driving her car shortly thereafter.