Minnesota Vikings 2018 Schedule Released

The Vikings open play on September 9th against San Francisco

EAGAN, Minn. (Minnesota Vikings) — The Vikings on Thursday announced their 2018 regular-season schedule, a slate that includes two of three at home to start and finish the year, four prime-time games and two other Sunday afternoon contests that will be broadcast in marquee time slots.

Week 1 | Sunday, Sept. 9 | vs. San Francisco 49ers | Noon | FOX

Week 2 | Sunday, Sept. 16 | at Green Bay Packers | Noon | FOX

Week 3 | Sunday, Sept. 23 | vs. Buffalo Bills | Noon | CBS

Week 4 | Thursday, Sept. 27 | at Los Angeles Rams | 7:20 PM | FOX and NFLN

Week 5 | Sunday, Oct. 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:25 PM | FOX

Week 6 | Sunday, Oct. 14 | vs. Arizona Cardinals | Noon | FOX

Week 7 | Sunday, Oct. 21 | at New York Jets | Noon | FOX

Week 8 | Sunday, Oct. 28 | vs. New Orleans Saints | 7:20 PM | NBC

Week 9 | Sunday, Nov. 4 | vs. Detroit Lions | Noon | FOX

Week 10 | BYE WEEK

Week 11| Sunday, Nov. 18 | at Chicago Bears | Noon | FOX

Week 12 | Sunday, Nov. 25 | vs. Green Bay Packers | 7:20 PM | NBC

Week 13 | Sunday, Dec. 2 | at New England Patriots | 3:25 PM | FOX

Week 14 | Monday, Dec. 10 | at Seattle Seahawks | 7:15 PM | ESPN

Week 15 | Sunday, Dec. 16 | vs. Miami Dolphins | Noon | CBS

Week 16 | Sunday, Dec. 23 | at Detroit Lions | Noon | FOX

Week 17 | Sunday, Dec. 30 | vs. Chicago Bears | Noon | FOX