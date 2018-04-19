ND Senator Heitkamp 1st Democrat to Support Pompeo For Secretary of State

Otter Tail County, MN -- William Hillman, charged in the murders of a mother and son, said he blacked out and didn't remember what happened. Hillman is charged in the deaths of Denise McFadzen, 42, and her 21 year old…
WASHINGTON, DC -- Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she will vote in favor of confirming President Trump's Secretary of State nominee, Mike Pompeo. Heitkamp says she met with Pompeo in March to discuss his nomination and how the State Department can…
MINNEAPOLIS - The prosecutor in the Minnesota county where Prince died says he's filing no criminal charges in the musician's death. The announcement Thursday from Carver County Attorney Mark Metz means the state's investigation into how Prince got the fentanyl…