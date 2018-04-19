ND Senator Heitkamp 1st Democrat to Support Pompeo For Secretary of State

Heitkamp says she met with Pompeo in March to discuss his nomination and how the State Department can help advance U.S. diplomatic, military, and economic interests.

WASHINGTON, DC — Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she will vote in favor of confirming President Trump’s Secretary of State nominee, Mike Pompeo.

Heitkamp is the first Democrat to announce her support for Pompeo.

Pompeo is Director of the CIA. If confirmed, he would replace former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired last month.