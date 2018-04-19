ND Senator Heitkamp 1st Democrat to Support Pompeo For Secretary of State

Heitkamp says she met with Pompeo in March to discuss his nomination and how the State Department can help advance U.S. diplomatic, military, and economic interests.
Joe Radske,

WASHINGTON, DC — Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she will vote in favor of confirming President Trump’s Secretary of State nominee, Mike Pompeo.

Heitkamp says she met with Pompeo in March to discuss his nomination and how the State Department can help advance U.S. diplomatic, military, and economic interests.

Heitkamp is the first Democrat to announce her support for Pompeo.

Pompeo is Director of the CIA. If confirmed, he would replace former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired last month.

Related Post

Franken to Make Announcement Thursday, Female Coll...
North Dakota GOP Endorses U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer f...
Congressman Kevin Cramer Responds to President Tru...
Breaking: Heitkamp Announces Run for Re-election

You Might Like

Charges Filed In Double Homicide in Perham

Otter Tail County, MN -- William Hillman, charged in the murders of a mother and son, said he blacked out and didn't remember what happened. Hillman is charged in the deaths of Denise McFadzen, 42, and her 21 year old…

No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed In Prince's Death

MINNEAPOLIS - The prosecutor in the Minnesota county where Prince died says he's filing no criminal charges in the musician's death. The announcement Thursday from Carver County Attorney Mark Metz means the state's investigation into how Prince got the fentanyl…