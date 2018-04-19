NDSU’s Kleiman Gets Two Year Contract Extension

The two year extension comes as Klieman is entering his eighth year overall and fifth as head football coach.

FARGO, ND — NDSU announced head football coach Chris Klieman’s contract has been extended through the 2023 season.

As Bison head coach Klieman has a 54-6 record.

They’ve finished 7-1 winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference all four years.

Klieman has been part of all six FCS national championships and seven straight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles since coming to NDSU in 2011 as the defensive backs coach and serving as defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013.

Klieman was voted Bruce Craddock MVFC Coach of the Year in 2017 and he is a three-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, presented to the FCS coach of the year. He was selected to the American Football Coaches Association Board of Trustees in 2018.

North Dakota State is 33-5 against FCS Top 25 teams under Klieman. NDSU has had 21 players named to All-America teams, including Buck Buchanan Award-winning defensive end Kyle Emanuel. Five Bison players have earned CoSIDA Academic All-America® distinction, including NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz.