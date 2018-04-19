Party For The Planet At Red River Zoo

Luna the Barred Owl helps us prepare for the annual summer season kickoff

Red River Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson and Luna the barred owl join Adam to talk about the annual Party for the Planet.

The event is the kickoff for the zoo’s summer season and summer hours.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Activities and booths celebrating conservation will be open from 11 to 5, with animal encounters from 1 to 5.

Yes, Luna will be there for visitors to meet.

Find more information about the Party for the Planet and the zoo’s mission by clicking here.