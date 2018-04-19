Pet Connection: Meet Ragu

Ragu is recovring from a fractured pelvis and leg amputation
Adam Ladwig,

 

Ragu is a fighter. The 8-to-10-week-old pup was found without a home. 4 Luv of Dog Rescue took her in and found out she had a fractured pelvis and a leg broken in three places. Ragu had to have her leg amputated, but her prognosis is good.

She won’t be available for adoption until she heals, but she’s already showing a resilient spirit.

4 Luv of Dog does whatever it takes to help dogs survive and thrive, but they can use your help. The rescue is always looking for donations of either money or pet supplies. You can find more information on how to donate by clicking here.

