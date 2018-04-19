Sanford Welcomes New Installation: “Because of You…I Live”

Honoring the lived and stories of organ and tissue donors, families and recipients with a new installation

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Medical Center is honoring the lives and stories of organ and tissue donors, families and recipients with a new installation.

The “because of you… I live wall” shares photos and stories behind those who are a part of this life saving opportunity.

Some of the patients want people to know that this possibility and technology is incredible in Fargo.

For one brother sister duo, it changed his outlook on life, while saving hers.

“Giving the gift of life, to my sister has brought us closer because we now share something between us,” said Brett Lloyd, a donor who gave his kidney to his sister.

“Something that you just can’t imagine the gift that it is I mean to give one’s self to someone else is just amazing,” said Kristie Urbach, Brett’s sister and the donor recipient.

The wall is on the main floor of the hospital so visitors can get a taste of people’s stories.