Stabbing Suspect Under Arrest

Joe Radske,

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized and another is in jail after a stabbing at the Gateway Gardens apartments, at 1817 1st Avenue North, in Moorhead Wednesday night.

Police say 25-year-old Yaasiin Isxaaq is in custody after assaulting 45-year-old Corey Schmidt just before 9 p.m.

Isxaaq was a guest in Schmidt’s apartment, and the two were acquaintances.

After attacking Schmidt, Isxaaq fled the scene and was caught about two blocks away without incident.

The motive for the assault is not yet known. Schmidt had non-life threatening injuries.

