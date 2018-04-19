USHL: Series Sweep Supplies Fargo Force with Extra Day of Rest Before the Western Conference Semifinal

Wednesday's win gives the Force their first playoff series win in five years

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force will not be back at Scheels Arena tonight.They made sure of that by taking care of business early and sweeping Tri-City in the best-of-three series.

The Force’s 3-0 win last night gives the squad their seventh consecutive victory, and the program’s first playoff series win in five years. More importantly, the sweep gives the team an extra day of rest before taking on Omaha in the Western Conference semifinals this weekend.

“Coming off a few games I think we’re ready to go and haven’t been waiting around all week, but at the same time I think the biggest thing for us was getting those two wins in a row and not having to go to a day three because that could have for sure been a disadvantage with more tired legs only two days before our series with Omaha,” Force goaltender Strauss Mann said.

“We’re set up now to perform well not having to play a game three tonight and then travel to Omaha and play Saturday afternoon,” head coach Cary Eades added. “It would’ve been very tough so really, really paramount in our minds to get it done in two.”

The Force have won four of the five showdowns against Omaha this season. The only loss was in overtime.