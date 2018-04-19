Several Major Roads in West Fargo Set to Undergo Roadwork

13th Avenue West, Sheyenne Street among the roads that will be affected

WEST FARGO, N.D. — In just a few weeks, traffic on several major streets in West Fargo will be slowed down due to large scale construction projects.

“We’ve been falling behind a lot of our traffic corridors so we have some aging infrastructure, a lot more traffic. Traffic patterns have been changing with our growing southern part of our town. We have a lot of catching up to do and a lot of construction to do,” said Chris Brungardt, the Public Works Director for West Fargo.

One of the projects falls along 13th Avenue, which will coincide with the renovations on the Fargo side. West Fargo Public Works plans on expanding their side of 13th from three lanes to five.

Another major change is set to come on Sheyenne Street.

“The two lanes we have are completely over capacity, and we still have two lanes open during construction but there’s going to be narrow lanes and lots of construction traffic,” said Brungardt.

Some of the projects like the I–94 Interchange on Sheyenne Street won’t get started until May, but it’s important for people to keep tabs on all the major construction projects throughout the summer.

For drivers in West Fargo, engineers have simple advice.

“Plan ahead and just give yourself some extra time to get through the work zone. We’re not talking a half an hour delay, we’re talking minutes,” said Kevin Gorder, the Assistant District Engineer in Fargo for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Traffic cones have already been put down around the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 9th Street East in West Fargo.