Bison Baseball Fall in Series Opener to Western Illinois

Matt Elsenpeter and Bennett Hostetler each had two hits in the loss

OMAHA, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) – The Western Illinois University Leathernecks scored five runs in the third inning to take control of the game and eventually post a 7-2 win over the North Dakota State University baseball team Friday, April 20, in the series opener of a three-game Summit League series at Seymour Smith Park.

North Dakota State (13-17, 6-8 Summit League) and Western Illinois (8-21, 6-6 Summit League) are slated to play game two of the series Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m.

Senior Matt Elsenpeter and sophomore Bennett Hostetler each tallied two hits, with Hostetler also posting a RBI, to lead the Bison at the plate.

Sophomore right-hander Riley Johnson (3-5) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up six earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 7 1/3 innings.

The Leathernecks big third inning occurred after back-to-back triples off the bats of Dillon Sears and Steve McShane to lead-off the inning, a pair of RBI singles from Deion Thompson and Bailey Montgomery, and a two-run homer from Alex Dorethy.

Sears went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, pacing WIU in the batter’s box.

Western Illinois pitcher Ryan Dunne (2-5) earned the victory after giving up two runs – one earned, on six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in seven innings of work.