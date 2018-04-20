Coach of the Week: UND Offensive Coordinator Paul Rudolph

The Fighting Hawks wrapped up spring practice last week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — University of North Dakota offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Paul Rudolph is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Rudolph is evaluating the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job in 2018.

In this interview, Rudolph gives his scouting report on the three QBs, discusses the key pieces returning for next season and talks about who surprised him through the spring practices.