Coach of the Week: UND Offensive Coordinator Paul Rudolph

The Fighting Hawks wrapped up spring practice last week
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — University of North Dakota offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Paul Rudolph is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Rudolph is evaluating the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job in 2018.

In this interview, Rudolph gives his scouting report on the three QBs, discusses the key pieces returning for next season and talks about who surprised him through the spring practices.

Related Post

UND Football Emphasizing ‘Focus’ Befor...
ND Senate Kills Repeal of Sunday Shopping Law
ND Lawmakers Consider Overriding Governor’s ...
Two Arrested After Injury Car Crash in Fargo

You Might Like

FM Ballet Presents "Aladdin" This Weekend

FARGO, N.D. --  The classic tale of Aladdin will be brought to life this weekend, complete with a magic carpet and dragon. The FM Ballet will present the show at the Fargo Theatre. It's a…