Cobber Baseball Splits Double Header with Tommies

Concordia baseball currently sits at 9-10.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia baseball team got to play its first game on its home field on Friday, but they were not the home team. The Cobbers downed St. Thomas 2-1 in extra innings in game one and fell 6-0 in game two of the double header.

In game one, Austin Erickson threw a complete game surrendering just two hits, and struck out five. Chad Johnson belted an RBI double in the eighth to put Concordia ahead in extra innings.

In game two, Mason Penske had the lone hit for Concordia who gave up five runs to St. Thomas in the opening frame and could not build a comeback. The Cobbers are currently 9-10 overall and 2-2 in the MIAC.