Fargo Police “Pot Post” Going Viral

Today, April 20th, is known as "Weed Day," by many because the date corresponds with the numerical code for marijuana.
Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO)- A post on the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook has gone viral.

Noting the date, police say they are giving away a prize to the person who stops by police headquarters with the most pot.

Obviously a little tongue-in-check.

But who knows, maybe some will give it a try.

Within two hours of posting, the Facebook page had nearly 3,000 likes, nearly two-thousand shares and more than 200 comments, come funny, others critical of the post.

21

