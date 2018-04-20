FM Ballet Presents “Aladdin” This Weekend

Three shows will be put on at the Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. — The classic tale of Aladdin will be brought to life this weekend, complete with a magic carpet and dragon.

The FM Ballet will present the show at the Fargo Theatre. It’s a performance put on by people of all ages, and will be a treat for the whole family to watch.

The company has been working on the show for months, and the director wants it to be a rewarding experience for everyone.

“The audience is going to feel enthralled. The dancers are going to feel accomplished. The performances are going to be over and you see the accolades from the audience going, ‘oh that was amazing,’ and the dancers feeling so good about themselves,” Matt Gasper, artistic director.

There will be shows on Saturday, April 21st at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.