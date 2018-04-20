Former School Superintendent Facing Additional Indecent Exposure Charges

Eight more counts have been added to 10 previous charges of indecent exposure filed in Stearns County against Scott Staska.
Joe Radske,

COLD SPRING, Minn. (AP) _ The former superintendent of the Rocori School District is facing additional charges of indecent exposure.

The St. Cloud Times says the additional charges are connected to incidents that happened in St. Cloud between November and February at two gas stations and two stores inside Crossroads Center.

Staska was arrested, booked into Stearns County Jail and released on March 21. He resigned from his role as Rocori superintendent in early April, a position he held since 2002.

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators named him the state’s top superintendent in 2010.

 

