Fargo South Students Present Multicultural Day Program to Elementary Schoolers

Students rotated through sessions to learn about different cultures

FARGO, N.D. — Immigrant students from Fargo South High School brought elementary schoolers a taste of their native cultures during Multicultural Day.

Immigrants and their peer mentors in the English Learner program put on presentations about cultural holidays, clothing, and languages.

Elementary students rotated through different sessions that highlighted countries from around the world.

Abdi Hakim, one of the presenters, came from Yemen by way of India.

“It was difficult because I was learning the language over there. Then we moved to the U.S. and it was even more difficult, because I had to learn another language. It’s good because now I can speak four languages,” he said.

Hannah Morton, a Fargo South senior, helped Hakim with his presentation.

“There’s so many problems that are happening due to cultural issues or cultural disagreements. That’s why so many of these different issues are happening today. I feel if [the kids] learn early on we could prevent those things,” she said.

She says she’s learned a lot herself about different cultures.

“Helping [English Learner] students adapt to the American lifestyle because that’s not always the easiest. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything,” she said.

Parents of Ed Clapp students also joined in on Multicultural Day to teach their children’s classmates about their home cultures.

“The whole point of being Muslim is to be taking care of each other. Understanding each other’s feelings, that’s how we are trained to do things. It’s not being, you know, the terrorism, that’s all out there,” said Eram Shahira, a parent.

Another parent, Aveen Abdul Kairam, was in a refugee camp for four years. She says she wants kids to always think of others.

“There’s so many kids out there, they don’t have parents, they don’t have basic needs, thank God, here we are so fortunate, in United States, there’s everything,” she said.

Ultimately, doing good for others is what parents want kids to take away.

“It’s not always about me, myself. Think about the needy ones, think about the poor ones. Think about the ones who don’t have parents,” Abdul Kairam said.

Ed Clapp has over 500 students who all took part in the event.