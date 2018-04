HS Softball: Packers, Mustangs Pick Up Big Wins

West Fargo is 2-0 on the season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The West Fargo Packers picked up an 8-7 victory over Thief River Falls. With the win the

Packers improve to 2-0 on the season. At Central Cass high school, the Sheyenne Mustangs improve to 2-0 on the

season after topping Fargo North 19-13.