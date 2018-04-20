LIVE: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

We're talking dirty, live in studio, with the director of the latest FMCT musical.

It’s not often we get to talk dirty on TV, and thanks to the hard work of the folks at Fargo Moorhead Community Theater, we’re making it happen live on the Morning Show.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” director Adam Pankow sat down with Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview about the 11-time Tony Award-nominated musical, based on the 1988 movie starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

The crime caper is a naughty, lusty romp with two con men through the rarefied atmosphere of the French Riveria and their heiress victim. Filled with twists, turns, pratfalls and double-crosses, the original performances left the FMCT cast some big shoes to fill — and this time around, it’s all set against a backdrop of music, song and dance.

Check out Pankow’s predictions for his first run as the new FMCT Artistic Director starting this weekend on the FMCT stage in his live interview.

FMCT’s “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

April 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30pm and April 22, 29 at 2pm

The Stage at Island Park, Fargo, ND