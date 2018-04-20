NDSU Football Wraps Up Spring Season, Hands Out Rings

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State closed its spring football season on Friday, April 20, with a national championship ring presentation and an hour-long practice at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Doors opened at noon for the Bison Locker Room Sale, featuring game-worn jerseys and other official team apparel, followed by the Bison Tailgate Expo at 4 p.m. featuring the latest officially licensed Bison products.

The inaugural Bison Football Youth Experience drew approximately 250 youth boys and girls for an hour of on-field football activities with NDSU team members and head coach Chris Klieman before practice.

After the ring ceremony, NDSU went through a one-hour scripted practice including two periods of individual drills, 7-on-7, red zone and third down situations, punt and field goal attempts, and finally a brief scrimmage focused on freshmen and other backups.

“We got what we wanted accomplished today, which was essentially practice for another hour,” said Klieman. “We did some things with the guys who were healthy enough to play.”

Freshman safety Michael Tutsie had an interception in 7-on-7 work with freshmen Holden Hotchkiss and Noah Sanders taking all of the snaps at quarterback. Garret Wegner boomed a few deep punts from long snapper Ross Kennelly, and Cam Pedersen connected on a 46-yard field goal to highlight the kicking segment.