RedHawks Catcher Posts Photo with Former MLB All-Star in RedHawks gear

Charlie Valerio visited Japan with fellow Dominicano Manny Ramirez

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks posted a photo to Twitter on Friday of catcher Charlie Valerio in Japan with 12-time MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez.

Ramirez was sporting a RedHawks jacket as the two are riding their bikes.

Ramirez has not played in the MLB since 2011 and will be 46 years old in May.

The RedHawks Twitter account used the hashtag #MannyInFargo2018