NDSU Football Fans Show Excitement at Annual Spring Game

Even with the season kicking off in September, fans are excited just to see football again

FARGO, N.D. — Tailgating is a major part of the college football experience, and thousands of NDSU fans are excited football season is on the way.

“Well you start getting a day like this, it really brings out the excitement that you know that things are looking up compared to the weather we’ve had, and we’re always looking forward to a good football season,” said Hal Ecker, an NDSU Football fan.

Well with six FCS National titles in seven years, there’s no wonder why Bison fans are excited for some spring football.

“Well it’s good to get their fix. You’ve had a couple of months of no football, so to be able to come out and be able to see some of the new faces in the program, some of the older faces, and watch them play a little bit. Kind of get that excitement for the upcoming season,” said Matt Larsen, the Athletic Director for NDSU.

There are many traditions on display outside the Fargodome, notably one lady carries around a box of cookies, another carries around a Bison sign, and for one former player, it’s all what makes Bison pride so special.

“It’s great, you know there’s a lot of people here. It’s real surprising all the people are packed in here on a Friday night. It’s a good time for everybody. It’s Bison Nation going strong here,” said Dale Hammerschmidt, a former NDSU quarterback and offensive coordinator.

Regardless of when NDSU Football takes the field, Ecker knows that each game is going to be special.

“It’s just kind of a second nature. You get to run into people you’ve seen for years, meet new people all the time, and it’s just a real fun environment,” said Ecker.

With the countdown to the season underway, NDSU fans hope the 2018 campaign continues to bring in the success the program has become accustomed to.

The Bison kick off the season on September 1st with a showdown against the Cal Poly Mustangs inside the Fargodome.