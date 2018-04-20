Two Dead After Single Vehicle Crash In Becker County

The names of the two people who were killed is being withheld pending family notification.
Joe Radske,

SOUTH ROUND LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office reports two are dead after a single vehicle crash on County Highway 35, west of Ice Cracking Lodge.

The crash happened around 1:52 a.m. on Friday, April 20.

Two other people in the vehicle were injured.

Cynthia Jones, 44, of Mahnomen was taken to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.

Robert Warren, 32 of Ponsford was airlifted to Essentia Hospital, Fargo.

The White Earth Tribal Police Department, White Earth Ambulance, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance/Air Care and Detroit Lakes Fire Department assisted the Becker County Sheriff.

The crash remains under investigation.

