Two Dead After Single Vehicle Crash In Becker County

FARGO (KFGO)- A post on the Fargo Police Department's Facebook has gone viral. Today, April 20th, is known as "Weed Day," by many because the date corresponds with the numerical code for marijuana. Noting the date, police say they are…
SOUTH ROUND LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN -- The Becker County Sheriff's Office reports two are dead after a single vehicle crash on County Highway 35, west of Ice Cracking Lodge. The crash happened around 1:52 a.m. on Friday, April 20. The…
COLD SPRING, Minn. (AP) _ The former superintendent of the Rocori School District is facing additional charges of indecent exposure. Eight more counts have been added to 10 previous charges of indecent exposure filed in Stearns County against Scott Staska.…