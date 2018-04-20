USHL: Fargo Force Prep for Best-Of-Five Series with Omaha

FARGO, N.D. —Round one of the USHL Western conference playoffs is well on the back burner for the Fargo Force after sweeping Tri-City earlier in the week. The focus has since shifted to Omaha as the Force prepare to face the Lancers for the sixth time this season.

Omaha finished in second place in the conference and heads into the series riding an 8-game win streak. The last time the Lancers lost was on March 23rd when the Force crushed them 8-to-2. In fact, despite Omaha’s overall success this season, the Force have won four of the five head-to-head matchups.

“First two games in Omaha we can throw them out,” head coach Cary Eades said. “It was in early October and both teams have changed a lot since then. They beat us in overtime here after Christmas and then the two recent games a month ago they were on a little bit of a down slide and were a frustrated hockey team at that point and we were playing well. I’d rather be 4-0-1 against them than 0-4-1. Having said that it’s 0-0 come game one Saturday afternoon. First team to win three games in the postseason is going to advance. It doesn’t really matter that we beat them four times during the regular season.”

The best-of-five series starts in Omaha on Saturday.