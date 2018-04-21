Enderlin Man Arrested for DUI After Leading Police on Car Chase Hit a top speed of 106 MPH April 21, 2018 Jessie Cohen, FARGO, N.D. — After leading police on a chase, an Enderlin man has been arrested for a DUI. Around 1:50 Saturday afternoon, a trooper tried to stop the speeding car on Highway 18, near Casselton. Instead, 21 year old Joshua Wolters accelerated to 106 miles per hour. Troopers tried to stop him with fire deflated twice but both times were unsuccessful. 25 miles later, it ended at Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he was taken into custody for multiple charges. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Goodbye Earl: K9 Earl Retires from the Fargo Polic... Man Dies in Moorhead Duplex Fire Fargo Woman Arrested After Alleged Stabbing Charges Dismissed Against DAPL Photojournalist