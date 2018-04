HS Softball Roundup: Valley City Upends West Fargo

Hi-Liners hand Packers first loss of the season.

CASSELTON, N.D. — The Valley City Hi-Liners defeated softball powerhouse West Fargo on Saturday 5-3 at Central Cass high school. Before that, Central Cass downed the Kindred/Richland Vikings 10-6.

The loss was the Packers first of the season. Central Cass improved to 7-0 on the season.