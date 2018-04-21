Kids Learn Self-Defense Techniques at Shou Shu Martial Arts

Instructors say physical fighting should be a last resort

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Kids at Shou Shu Martial Arts got the chance to show off their kicks and punches at a self–defense seminar.

“We need to kids to understand that it’s not okay for people to touch them or grab them. We want to let the community know that we’re here to teach the kids, teens, and adults self–defense,” said Alexis Potter, the head instructor.

This is the first time some of the kids learned how to protect themselves.

The overarching lesson was when confronted with a bully, kids should first use their words, then tell an adult, and fight back as a last resort.

Every child had a favorite part of the class.

“[I liked] doing the bear crawl, because it gave me a lot energy,” said 6-year old Keridan Hillman.

Potter says the essential goal is to get students to focus.

“That’s one thing we really work on, to help them focus in school, and listen to their parents,” she said.

Ultimately, Potter says applying skills to real life situations is the most important.

“We’re going to teach the kids if a big adult tries to grab you, or kidnap you, what to do, if somebody’s choking you, what to do,” she said.

“The class was pretty cool, and it was very amazing,” said 4-year old Kennedy Hillman.

Shou Shu Martial Arts offers classes regularly from Monday through Thursday.

